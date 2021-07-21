Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies News Release

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), is pleased to announce that Leticia ('Tish') Cardonick has joined Paragon Technologies and has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Last year, Deb Mertz, the Chief Financial Officer of PGNT and SI, notified the Company of her intention to retire from her positions with the Company and its subsidiaries effective August 31, 2021. Ms. Cardonick joined the Company on July 20, 2021, and has been appointed as CFO as of August 31, 2021.

"It is with bittersweet excitement that I welcome Tish and say goodbye to Deb at Paragon," commented Hesham ('Sham') Gad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon. "Deb has served Paragon with the utmost integrity and commitment during her seven-year tenure and has played an important role in the growth of Paragon during that time. She has been and will always be an important part of the Paragon culture."

Mr. Gad continues, "I am very much looking forward to next chapter of Paragon's development with Tish as Paragon's CFO and my partner. Tish possesses the key ingredients Paragon was after with her intelligence, energy, and integrity. Her deep financial experience working with some the world's most respected financial institutions in complex areas make her a great fit for Paragon both as a financial executive and a process driven operational executive."

About Leticia Davis Cardonick

Leticia D. Cardonick has over 20 years of executive experience in investment management accounting and operations. From March 2017 to July 2021, Mrs. Cardonick served as Vice President of Strategic Transformation and Alternative Investment Services for Morgan Stanley (MS) where she was responsible for finding efficiencies in structural and operational procedures, and for managing a team of accountants responsible for private equity, hedge fund, and complex product transactions and cash management. From August 2008 through March 2017, Mrs. Cardonick held a variety of roles, including being a sole proprietor conducting hedge fund operational and investment due diligence for hedge fund of fund clients, working as an adjunct professor teaching finance courses to undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Scranton (2013 to 2015), and stepping in as the interim CFO for the Jewish Community Center of Scranton (2016).

From June 2007 to August 2008, Mrs. Cardonick was the Vice President in charge of setting up the operational support model for the Quantitative and Structured Solutions investment team at Morgan Stanley (MS). From June 2005 to June 2007, Mrs. Cardonick managed the outsourcing of operations for Goldman Sachs' (GS) hedge fund of fund business. From June 2003 to June 2005, Mrs. Cardonick was a Senior Accountant managing the fund accountants for Caxton Associates LP. Mrs. Cardonick earned a Bachelors of Science in Finance from West Chester University in Pennsylvania in 1997, and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey in 2005.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

