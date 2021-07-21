vivo Conducts Inaugural Overseas 5G Standalone Network Tests in Thailand with AIS

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo and AIS, a leading regional mobile communications provider, have partnered to run 5G standalone (SA) network tests in Thailand. This marks vivo's inaugural participation in 5G SA commercial network testing in overseas markets outside of China. The collaboration with AIS will accelerate the commercial 5G SA network deployment in Thailand and bring enhanced high-speed 5G experiences to local mobile users.

A vivo V21 5G smartphone was utilized for rigorous field tests that took place in urban areas of Bangkok, where it achieved stellar results by attaining an impressive high speed of connectivity. Being one of the first smartphone companies to partake in the 5G SA tests in Thailand by operators reflects vivo's prowess in industry-leading research and development in 5G technology.

The latest addition to the V series, the vivo V21 5G provides users with a smoother, more efficient, and more powerful connection experience for diverse mobile application scenarios with vivo's innovative 5G technology. The dual-mode 5G smartphone is embedded with proprietary 5G antenna technology, allowing it to be less battery-draining but more powerful and stable than single-mode 5G phones. Its hyper-fast 5G capabilities allow users to enjoy 4K UHD live streams and CPU-intensive games on-the-go.

"vivo is honored to be among the first mobile device providers that is participating in the commercialization of Thailand's 5G SA networks with AIS. Owing to our user-oriented approach towards innovation and desire to bridge users with the digital world, vivo is armed with first-hand knowledge of serving the evolving consumer preferences. As a key contributor to 5G standards in the world, we are glad that vivo users in Thailand can now enjoy the high speed connectivity of this new generation," said Tamrakar Rakesh, 5G Standard Expert at vivo.

Highly established in 5G SA networks, Thailand is considerably more advanced than other markets across South-East Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. AIS - Thailand's fully integrated telecommunications provider offering mobile, broadband internet and digital services, has already started the deployment of 5G SA spots across the country.

vivo is a leading smartphone brand in Thailand preferred by young and tech-savvy consumers, with a diverse product lineup consisting of the V, Y, X and NEX series. vivo users are now able to experience stable 5G connectivity directly with the vivo V21 5G devices, without any OTA upgrades.

vivo aims to empower consumers by providing access to 5G connectivity at every price point. To achieve this feat, vivo has invested heavily into R&D, culminating in cutting-edge patented findings such as 5G multi-sim and power-saving technology. Despite the fact that 5G connectivity requires more antennas, vivo's 3D stack design allows these features to be fitted within an ultra-sleek device body for the enjoyment of users.

Users may receive software update notifications from vivo beginning from July 17, 2021 and onwards. The relative performance of 5G SA technology is dependent on the signal strength and frequency range of each network operator.

Going forward, vivo will keep liaising with operators from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets to conduct further 5G SA testing in 2021.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

