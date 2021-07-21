TOKYO, July 21, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will conduct a total of 11 presentations, including the latest data of the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody lecanemab (development code: BAN2401) for which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held in Denver, Colorado and virtually from July 26 to 30, 2021.Major presentations regarding lecanemab include oral presentations about the preliminary assessment of the clinical effect of lecanemab following 18 months of treatment in the open-label extension of the Phase 2b proof of concept study (201 study) in subjects with early Alzheimer's disease (AD) and preliminary screening and baseline characteristics of the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, for preclinical AD will be given. In addition, an oral presentation regarding the design of the clinical study for the investigational MTBR targeted anti-tau antibody E2814, which has been selected by the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit "DIAN-TU" as the first investigational medicine among anti-tau drugs for the DIAN-TU tau study, will be given. A poster presentation will also be given on the results of an in vivo study of E2511, Eisai's in-house discovered and developed investigational novel oral synapse regenerant. A Phase 1 study for E2511 is underway.Additionally, Eisai and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) will hold a virtual symposium, "Defining the next-generation clinical care pathway for Alzheimer's disease: biological, technological, and healthcare perspectives," focusing on the AD treatment landscape. As the possibilities for treatment development increase, it is critical to transform the AD patient journey from a symptoms-based approach to a clinical care pathway that is guided by next-generation biomarkers and enabled with technology. Rhoda Au, Ph.D, MBA; Jeffrey Cummings, M.D, D.Sc; Soeren Mattke, M.D, D.Sc; and Wiesje van der Flier, Ph.D; four esteemed AD researchers, will review the latest advances and challenges in the integration of biomarkers and emerging digital tools into the larger healthcare ecosystem for AD.Eisai serves as the lead in the co-development of lecanemab, an anti-Aß protofibril antibody, which is being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen.Eisai aims to realize the prevention and cure of dementia through a multi-dimensional and holistic approach with a foundation of over 35 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area of AD and dementia. Eisai strives to create innovative medicines as soon as possible to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with the disease and their families.Source: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.