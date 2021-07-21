4basebio UK Societas - Conversion to UK PLC

21 July 2021

4basebio UK Societas

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Conversion to UK PLC

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and vaccines, announces that it has completed its conversion from a UK Societas to a public limited liability company registered in England and Wales ("PLC") ("Conversion").

The Conversion was registered by Companies House as of 20 July 2021 and the Company's registration number was amended to: 13519889.

The Conversion was approved by 4basebio's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30 June 2021. Following completion of the Conversion, the Company can proceed to conclude certain administrative matters in relation to the Conversion (including any necessary updating in relation to the change of name) which are expected to be completed on or around 29 July 2021. A further announcement will be made in due course.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio UK Societas +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe Walbrook PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or 4basebio@walbrookpr.com Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / +44 (0)7980 541 893

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and gene delivery solutions.

The Company divested from 4basebio AG ("4bb AG"), a German company listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following the disposal by 4bb AG (then named Expedeon AG) of its proteomics and immunology business to AIM-quoted Abcam plc in January 2020 for €120million. Following the disposal, 4bb AG retained its genomics business which owned and licensed certain intellectual property including its proprietary, patent-protected technology, TruePrime. This is the foundation for building the Company's synthetic DNA manufacturing business which 4bb AG transferred to the Company along with funding to continue the Company's development and investment.