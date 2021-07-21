SolarEdge's new three-phase inverters are available in variants up to 120 kW, with integrated monitoring and a modular design.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge has released a new series of inverters for commercial and industrial solar installers with modular designs in multiple variants. The inverters offer what the company claims are improved uptimes through modularity and independently working units. Due to the modularity of the design, commercial and industrial installers will only need two-person crews to integrate the inverters into their solar arrays. A precommissioning feature for in-depth ...

