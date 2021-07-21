- (PLX AI) - Vallourec raises 2021 outlook and now targets a EUR 475-525 million EBITDA.
- • Free cash flow also upgraded to minus EUR 240-160 million from minus EUR 340-260 million previously
- • The largest driver of this upgrade is a higher contribution from the iron ore mine in Brazil due to more favorable than expected iron ore prices
- • In addition, Vallourec is generating better internal efficiencies, while the progressive recovery of the OCTG market in North America and Industry markets is being confirmed
