- (PLX AI) - SOBI Q2 revenue SEK 3,211 million vs. estimate SEK 3,034 million.
- • Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,000-15,000 million
- • Outlook FY EBITA margin 30-35%
|SOBI Q2 EBITA SEK 922 Million vs. Estimate SEK 830 Million
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB: Sobi publishes report for the second quarter 2021
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB: The Board of directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme
|EU evaluates Sobi arthritis drug to treat COVID-19 with pneumonia
|Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2021 results
|STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 July, at 08:00 CEST, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will publish its report for the second quarter 2021. Investors, financial analysts...
