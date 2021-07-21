DJ Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 21-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN The Company makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements: Name of applicant: eve Sleep plc Name of schemes: a. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme; and b. New Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 08/01/2021 To: 07/07/2021 3,485,208 Ordinary Shares, with the following Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: a. the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,111,389 Ordinary Shares) and b. the New Share Option Plan (2,373,819 Ordinary Shares) a. 263,550 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme (s) has been increased since the date of the previous return (if any increase has been b. 7,138,161 applied for): c. 208,883 (The Channel Four Agreement) a. Nil Less: Number of securities allotted under scheme(s) during period b. 737,703 (see LR3.5.7G): c. Nil Ordinary Shares 10,358,099 Ordinary Shares, with the following Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: Balance under scheme not yet allotted at end of period: a. the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,374,939 Ordinary Shares) and b. the New Share Option Plan (8,774,277 Ordinary Shares). c. The Channel Four Agreement (208,883)

For further information, please contact:

Eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

