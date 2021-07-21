Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021

WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
08:05 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,005
-13,24 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.07.2021 | 08:31
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
21-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
The Company makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its 
existing block admission arrangements: 
 
Name of applicant:                        eve Sleep plc 
Name of schemes:                          a. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme; and 
                                  b. New Share Option Plan 
Period of return:                 From:      08/01/2021       To:   07/07/2021 
                                 3,485,208 Ordinary Shares, with the following 
                                 Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the 
                                 end of the period: 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous 
return:                              a. the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,111,389 
                                   Ordinary Shares) and 
                                  b. the New Share Option Plan (2,373,819 Ordinary 
                                   Shares) 
                                  a. 263,550 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme (s) has been increased 
since the date of the previous return (if any increase has been  b. 7,138,161 
applied for): 
 
                                  c. 208,883 (The Channel Four Agreement) 
                                  a. Nil 
 
Less: Number of securities allotted under scheme(s) during period b. 737,703 
(see LR3.5.7G): 
 
                                  c. Nil 
 
                                 Ordinary Shares 
                                 10,358,099 Ordinary Shares, with the following 
                                 Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the 
                                 end of the period: 
Balance under scheme not yet allotted at end of period:      a. the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,374,939 
                                   Ordinary Shares) and 
                                  b. the New Share Option Plan (8,774,277 Ordinary 
                                   Shares). 
                                  c. The Channel Four Agreement (208,883)

For further information, please contact: 

Eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                       via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR 
                       Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 118080 
EQS News ID:  1220478 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
