Terminus Group Announced "100 Doctoral Talents Plan"

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Terminus Group has recently officially announced its "100 Doctoral Talents Plan", which is expected to recruit hundreds of scientists and technological experts with doctoral degrees in fields such as intelligent operating systems, AI, IoT, Cloud and Big Data in the upcoming year.

"100 Doctoral Talent Plan" which is one of the strategic pillars of "Terminus Group Thousands Top Talents Plan", aims to lay the foundation for the company's new R&D talent structure, and increase the necessary R&D headcount which will meet the demands the Terminus' strategic plans based on the number of technological projects undertaken by the company, their deployment progress, and new carbon neutrality solutions.

New hiring and recruitment plans are designed to further strengthen the company's momentum and progress in science and technology fields in recent years. In the past five years, Terminus Group launched nearly 9,000 smart scenario solutions worldwide, obtained more than 1,000 patents, including more than 600 invention patents, to provide a smarter, more convenient, and more sustainable life.

"The development of the intelligent economy has reached a critical period globally. Whether Chinese scientific and technological enterprises can take the leading role, will be mostly determined by their independent research capabilities as well as directions of technology development and market sentiment", said Victor Ai, the founder and CEO of Terminus Group, "By applying the talent plan, Terminus Group will closely follow the scientific research results and market demands, attract scientists motivated by Terminus Group's achievements, and promote the digital intelligent technology by combining the research progress and industrial production."

Currently, more than 60 percent of Terminus Group's employees are in the research and development fields. Most of the managers and technical team members graduated from the world's top universities and well-known research institutions, such as Harvard University, Stanford University, California Institute of Technology, Tsinghua University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Queen Mary University of London, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Sun Yat-sen University, and more.

