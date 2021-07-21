- (PLX AI) - Nordea shares are expected to rise today as a second-quarter earnings beat of 19% should overshadow the slightly higher cost guidance, analysts said.
- • With core revenues better across the board the results should lead to consensus upgrades: analysts
- • The higher cost guidance should be accepted by the market, as it is due to a higher activity level, SEB said
- • NOTE: Nordea Q2 operating profit EUR 1,338 million beat estimate of EUR 1,118 million
- • Nordea aims for dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share, to be distributed in October
- • Nordea says total costs for 2021 are expected to be around EUR 4.6 billion, up from below EUR 4.6 billion previously
