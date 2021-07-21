Vikram Solar has reached an overall module production capacity of 2.5 GW with the opening of a 1.3 GW fab in Chennai, India. The new facility will produce mono PERC modules with peak outputs of up to 640 W.From pv magazine India Vikram Solar, a PV module manufacturer and EPC contractor, has opened a new factory with an annual capacity of 1.3 GW. The mono PERC module facility will be able to handle module wattage up to 640 watts. It is also forward compatible with upcoming technologies such as M12 cell modules and high-efficiency bifacial modules. The new facility is located at the Indospace Industrial ...

