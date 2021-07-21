- (PLX AI) - Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates.
- • Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areas
- • Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, saying Munich Re is now at a particularly attractive entry point
- • The insurer should deliver the best combined ratio in a decade and the best return on equity since 2013, with EPS growth ahead of management targets, BofA said
- • Price target EUR 304 implies more than 40% upside
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de