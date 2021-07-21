- (PLX AI) - Rheinmetall to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules.
- • Rheinmetall framework contract represents up to EUR 178 million in potential sales
- • Contract for delivery of up to 130,000 laser light modules, with 2,460 devices to be delivered initially
- • This is the largest order for laser light modules ever booked by the device's maker, Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics of Stockach, Germany
- • The framework contract is initially set to run for seven years
