Mittwoch, 21.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
21.07.2021 | 09:31
Magnit makes top-3 in ESG ranking of non-financial public companies, becomes best among retailers

DJ Magnit makes top-3 in ESG ranking of non-financial public companies, becomes best among retailers 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit makes top-3 in ESG ranking of non-financial public companies, becomes best among retailers 
21-Jul-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT MAKES TOP-3 IN ESG RANKING OF NON-FINANCIAL PUBLIC COMPANIES, BECOMES BEST AMONG RETAILERS 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 21, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, placed third in the ESG ranking of Russian non-financial public companies produced by the National Ratings 
Agency (NRA). The Company scored 31.71 points, the highest among Russian retailers. 
The results of the ranking survey were presented during the roundtable discussion titled "ESG Ranking of Russian 
Businesses. Transformation of ESG Agenda of Russian Issuers". The ranking spans 105 of the largest industrial and 
consumer companies whose stocks are included in Level 1 and Level 2 quotation lists of the Moscow Exchange. The maximum 
possible score, which was derived from three separate components, was 38 points. The top spot was given to a company 
with its 31.94 points; a company, which scored 31.8 points, came in second. 
The NRA's study notes that ESG factors are most important for companies that already have an established pool of 
investors who focus on ESG compliance and integration of the sustainability agenda. The agency also highlighted the 
gradual shift in consumer preferences towards products made by ESG-compliant companies as another important driver. The 
NRA's study states that this is especially important for companies working in retail, where the ESG agenda is rapidly 
becoming more and more relevant. The agency thinks that Russian consumer sector already has companies that may be 
viewed as driving sustainable practices in the industry. All this serves as an indication that businesses that actively 
integrate sustainability practices into their agenda will enjoy a greater number of loyal customers and be able to hold 
onto their market positions in the future. 
Besides that, survey participants showing more advanced levels of ESG agenda integration also have very high 
transparency and information quality with regard to non-financial reporting. 
Magnit, which received the best score among Russian retailers, was assigned to the Advanced Level group. According to 
the NRA's survey, companies at this level have a long-term sustainability strategy and a plan for implementation of 
such strategy, as well as relevant KPIs and public reports disclosing achievement of such KPIs. In addition to that, 
integration of the ESG agenda in these companies is reflected in corporate governance, organizational structure, and 
business processes; moreover, such companies involve their employees in development and execution of the strategy. 
 
 
« 
Anna Meleshina      "Last year, we approved our Sustainability Strategy, becoming the first Russian retailer to 
             undertake quantitative and qualitative commitments and specify the criteria for their 
Director of Department  fulfillment by 2025. We've identified five priority areas: decreasing our impact on the 
for Corporate Relations  environment, developing a responsible supply chain, caring about our employees, supporting 
and Sustainable Business local communities, and promoting a healthy lifestyle. This year, we published our second ESG 
Development at Magnit   report and disclosed more non-financial information to try and meet the demand of all 
             stakeholders. Bottom line is, despite all the challenges and restrictions brought on by the 
»             pandemic, we ultimately succeeded in achieving progress across all of the areas of the 
             Strategy. The fact that we've been ranked among the Top 3 by the NRA confirms that we're 
             moving in the right direction." 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118089 
EQS News ID:  1220514 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220514&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
