Your Family Entertainment AG: Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ('Moorhuhn') - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult figures into the digital world

DGAP-Media / 2021-07-21 / 09:18 Your Family Entertainment AG press release (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ("Moorhuhn") - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult figures into the digital world Fans can now digitally purchase the heroes of their childhood as "3D Collectibles" in a limited edition thanks to NFT technology and augmented reality. 361/DRX, the company behind the augmented reality platform ARready, and Your Family Entertainment AG bring "Fix & Foxi" and the Crazy Chicken ("Moorhuhn") back to the big stage through fdigital 3D models. Fans and collectors can now purchase the figures as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) - and thanks to C02 compensation, theses are completely climate-neutral - In cooperation with rights holder Your Family Entertainment, the Cologne-based marketing tech start-up pays tribute to German comic history and pop culture. Buying and collecting NFTs has becomean important digital trend worldwide - e.g. in the field of digital art. Based on Blockchain-based technology, 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment developed unique digital creations that could subsequently be traded as well. Together with Your Family Entertainment, 361/DRX created two collections of digital and officially licensed collectibles through its AR Ready platform, based on the comic book characters "Fix & Foxi" by Rolf Kauka and the computer game character "Crazy Chicken" ("Moorhuhn"). Thanks to augmented reality, fans can experience acquired animated figures in their real life environments. . Please follow the site site https://www.arready.de/yfe/? lang=en for more information. In the case of "Fix & Foxi", two genuine cult comic characters with a long history are brought into the digital world. The comic books featuring the two foxes created by Rolf Kauka sold around 780 million copies between 1953 and 2010. "Both Moorhuhn and Fix & Foxi are outstanding examples of German pop culture, and with this project they once again become the timeless cult characters to make themselves immortal through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in Augmented Reality (AR). A pioneering achievement by the teams at 361/DRX and YFE", says Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG. Daniel Sack, CEO and co-founder of 361/DRX adds "For us as a specialized marketing tech start-up, the subject of NFTs is incredibly exciting and we are convinced that the trend has only just begun. We don't just create licensed 3D collectibles; we bring them to life in space through augmented reality. We're using AR as a catalyst to bring NFTs to everyone's experience and make them popular." 7 Collectibles between 30 and 1.000EUR Specifically, anyone can view and buy the limited edition 3D figures. The purchase of the collectibles can be done in four simple steps via the Open Sea platform: 1. Set up a crypto wallet. Such a wallet acts as a digital wallet for blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Providers such as Meta Mask (Desktop & App) or Coinbase (App-only) make this possible. 2. Link crypto wallet with Open Sea. 3. Buy cryptocurrency. 4. Buy 3D figures! 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment compensate the resulting CO2 emissions through "Gold Standard" certified projects both during the sale and subsequent resale of the 3D Collectibles. About Your Family Entertainment The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. About 361/DRX 361/DRX is a marketing tech start-up with a focus on digital reality experiences and an innovation subsidiary of the leading global brand experience agency Avantgarde. Following the motto "We Turn Technology Into Experience", unique, involving and inspiring experiences for the innovative marketing mix are created using augmented, mixed and virtual reality technologies. With the AR product platform "AR Ready", 361/DRX enables a fast and effective integration of interactive AR Experiences into marketing and product campaigns and ensures high target group engagement. Customers of 361/DRX include Volkswagen, the German National Tourist Board (DZT), Vodafone and Viessmann. Further information at https://www.arready.de/company/. 