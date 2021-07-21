Centaur Media's H121 results show revenue and EBITDA margin picking up strongly, with the group on track to meet its FY23 targets, as set out in January in its MAP23 strategy. This envisages group revenue of £45m, with a 23% EBITDA margin. The Flagship 4 brands are leading the way, posting 26% revenue growth over H120. Econsultancy's blended learning is achieving good traction, while events across the group are benefiting from attractive digital propositions. We have edged our revenue forecast up by £1m in both FY21e and FY22e, retaining earlier expectations on adjusted EBITDA. The H121 cash performance was particularly strong, and we now expect year-end net cash of £11.0m (was £8.3m).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...