New Maltese operation underscores ambitious growth plans for the premium private jet fleet operator

Complements the existing Flexjet European operation based in the UK, which has grown its fleet by 40% in the past six months

Legacy 500 is the first aircraft to operate under the new 9H-registration, with more planned to follow

Fractional fleet operator Flexjet, part of the Directional Aviation family, has been awarded an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for Malta, as it continues to expand its European operation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005342/en/

Fractional fleet operator Flexjet, part of the Directional Aviation family, has been awarded an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for Malta, as it continues to expand its European operation. Flexjet's new Malta Operational Centre, situated in the heart of Sliema, complements its existing European headquarters in London's Mayfair; Tactical Control Centre in St Albans, UK; and its aircraft maintenance facility based in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The move marks an important milestone in the company's international expansion plan, which has seen its fleet of aircraft grow in Europe by 40% alone in 2021.

Flexjet's new Malta Operational Centre, situated in the heart of Sliema, complements its existing European headquarters in London's Mayfair; Tactical Control Centre in St Albans, UK; and its aircraft maintenance facility based in Milan, Italy.

The new AOC gives Flexjet more operational reach as it extends its offering to a growing number of European Owners and premium programme clients.

The fractional fleet operator has selected an Embraer Legacy 500 as the first aircraft to operate under the new registration. The midsize jet offers a range of up to 5,793 km, or around six hours flight time, and is part of the company's prestigious and growing fleet in Europe.

Flexjet also operates Embraer Praetor 600 super-midsize jets, giving its European Owners greater freedom, with the ability to fly directly to the East Coast of the US and the Middle East.

With its long-established US operation headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Flexjet launched in Europe in late 2019. The launch followed several years of significant investment and planning. The European arm, led by European Managing Director Marine Eugène, has since grown its fleet and operation through further investment in infrastructure, crew and aircraft following a $1.4 billion order from Embraer.

The group's European fleet operations were also expanded by Directional Aviation's acquisition of UK-based helicopter operator Halo Aviation in May, in addition to the closer integration of charter arm PrivateFly.

Marine Eugène, Flexjet European Managing Director, said: "Flexjet Owners are flying an increasing variety of routes within Europe and beyond, and our Maltese AOC allows us more reach and additional operational flexibility. We enjoyed working closely in partnership with Transport Malta's Civil Aviation Directorate, who share our commitment to the highest standards of safety and compliance. I am also delighted to establish our new regional Operational Centre within the professional Maltese aviation community, which will undoubtedly prove an important asset as we continue to grow Flexjet throughout Europe. Our first 9H-registration for Flexjet is an important milestone, and one that we plan to build upon over the coming months."

Charles Pace, Director General, Civil Aviation Directorate Transport Malta (TM-CAD) added, "We are proud to have an operator of Flexjet's calibre join our aviation community in Malta. Granting an AOC requires a rigorous evaluation of ownership and control, operational capability, safety standards, maintenance and documentation. The Flexjet team was well-prepared for the process and able to demonstrate consistently excellent standards across the board. We were highly impressed by their safety-first philosophy, their experienced team, aircraft, and crew and confident of a bright future. I would like to thank the CAD inspectors who worked on the project and the Flexjet management who entrusted CAD with their new company."

Images to accompany this story are available to download here via Dropbox.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft programme is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 22 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze (U.S.) and 4AIR Silver (Europe) Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2.

Flexjet's fractional programme fields an exclusive array of business aircraft. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450, G650 and G700. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Legacy 500 and Praetor 600. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies.

For more details on innovative programmes and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005342/en/

Contacts:

The PC Agency

Paul Charles Michael Johnson Mel Maughan Balint Brunner Jake Mellors

flexjet@pc.agency

+44 (0)20 7768 0001