Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
DOLFINES SA WKN: A0MJX8 ISIN: FR0010377127 
Frankfurt
21.07.21
11:23 Uhr
0,901 Euro
-0,031
-3,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.07.2021
21.07.2021 | 10:42
101 Leser
DOLFINES: Split date on 23 July

PRESS RELEASE Montigny le Bretonneux, July 21, 2021

Division by two of the par value of the share effective on 23 July 2021

In a notice dated 21 July 2021, Euronext set Friday 23 July as the effective date for the division by two of the par value of the DOLFINES share, accompanied by the consecutive doubling of the number of ordinary shares, and decided by the Joint General Meeting of 29 June 2021.

On that date, the par value of the Company's share will be reduced to €0.50. As a result, a shareholder holding 1 DOLFINES share prior to the transaction will hold 2. The capital of the Company will thus consist of 19,145,548 shares (ISIN code: FR0014004QZ9).

This operation will not have any impact on the tax situation or the rights of shareholders. It will be carried out without costs or formalities for them

All of the company's press releases can be found on the website www.dolfines.com.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com )

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - FR0014004QZ9 - ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

Contacts:

DOLFINES: Delphine BARDELET GUEJO, Chief Financial Officer - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

COMALTO: Jean-François CARMINATI, Analysts and Medias Relations - jfcarminati@comalto.com - Tel. +33 6 63 87 57 60

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
