Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets

Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businesses

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - The company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would allow Empower to divest of its legacy cannabis assets and fully focus on its integrated healthcare business.

The associated non-binding agreement outlines that Andrea Klein and Dustin Klein (together the "Kleins") will acquire 100% of Sun Valley Health Holdings LLC, Sun Valley Health Franchising, LLC, Sun Valley Health, LLC, Sun Valley Health West, LLC, Sun Valley Health Tucson, LLC, Sun Valley Health Mesa, LLC, Sun Valley Alternative Health Centers NV, LLC, and all subsidiaries thereof (together "Sun Valley").

"This transaction will allow Empower to complete the divestment of its legacy cannabis assets and focus on its integrated healthcare vision", said Steven McAuley. "We also expect this divestment to allow Empower to engage with a different breadth of partners - such as banks, auditors and advertising companies - who had restrictions against engaging companies in the cannabis space".

The structure of the agreement is on a cash-free, debt-free basis wherein the consideration of $1,000,000 USD, is to be settled by the transfer from the Kleins to, or as directed by, the Seller, of such number of common shares in the capital of Empower (each, a "Share") as is equal to $1,000,000 USD divided by the United States dollar equivalent (based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate for the conversion of Canadian dollars to United States dollars on the applicable date) of the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 10 trading days ending on the date that is two business days prior to the date of closing of the Acquisition (collectively, the "Consideration Shares").

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of all necessary approvals. If such conditions are not satisfied it is possible that the proposed transaction will not be completed on the terms set forth herein or at all. The parties anticipate completing the definitive agreements within the next 30 to 60 days.

This non-binding transaction will permit Empower to robustly pursue its integrated health plan through initiatives such as the national clinic expansion and Kai Care Testing Solutions, along with an aggressive acquisition strategy.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

