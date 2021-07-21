JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th June 2021 US$ 4.15

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2021 is $4.15 per share ($4.21 at 31 May 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (6) cents per share is due to net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, movement in the fair value of the CULS of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thJune 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 422,009 Cash and Cash equivalents 66,216 Other Receivables 351 Total Assets 488,576 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 74,671 CULS - maturity date 30th July 2021 55,295 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 35,649 Other liabilities 1,091 Total Liabilities 166,706 Net Asset Value 321,870 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.15

