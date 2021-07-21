Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
PR Newswire
21.07.2021 | 10:58
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th June 2021US$ 4.15

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2021 is $4.15 per share ($4.21 at 31 May 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (6) cents per share is due to net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, movement in the fair value of the CULS of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thJune 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments422,009
Cash and Cash equivalents66,216
Other Receivables351
Total Assets488,576
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202274,671
CULS - maturity date 30th July 202155,295
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202235,649
Other liabilities1,091
Total Liabilities166,706
Net Asset Value321,870
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.15

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
