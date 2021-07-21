Scott Little to become Chief Revenue Officer and Dr. Benno Quade to become Chief Customer Success Officer from August 1, 2021

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced a new Management Team structure. This new team will include four Management Board members, plus two internal appointments: Scott Little will become Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Dr. Benno Quade will become Chief Customer Success Officer (CCO), effective August 1, 2021.

The change comes at a time when Software AG's Helix transformation process is seeing consistent growth in Software as a Service (SaaS), the subscription model and the broader technology market. The company's focus on customer adoption and success continues to increase as its transformation evolves. Increasing collaboration and flattening some of the hierarchy at the management level will help make the company more agile when it comes to responding to customer and market needs.

Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at Software AG, commented: "Representing our customers and their requirements more prominently in the organization is one of the key elements of our Helix transformation. These changes feel very natural at this stage in our transformation and we think that it will give us much greater agility as we take on the second half of the Helix roadmap. Scott and Benno are both excellent choices for these roles and our leadership group and I'm very proud we have developed two strong internal talents into these roles."

The Management Team will supplement the Management Board, which remains unchanged.

Little moves from his role as Senior Vice President for global sales and head of the Americas into the CRO role on a global scale, which includes Alliances and Channels. He will be responsible for the continued growth trajectory of Software AG's revenue, in particular around digital business and the shift to SaaS and subscription.

He added: "Software AG has a unique combination of products, and we know that we can help solve some big challenges that our customers are facing. I am excited to be in this role and work with new customers to help them with their own transformations."

Quade extends his role as COO Go-to-Market into that of CCO. In this role he will manage the resources of the customer success and professional services teams to support customer transformation projects. He will also help ensure renewal revenues in the growing subscription model.

Quade commented: "There is nothing more important to Software AG than ensuring our customers enjoy success when they are using our technology. Whatever the size or scale of their challenge, we want to help solve it and show our value to them every day."

Dr. Elke Frank, CHRO at Software AG, added: "From the start of the Helix transformation we expected that the time would come when the organizational structure would need updating. We are very aware of how other companies are organized with regards to customer focus. Hence, as we evolve so too must the way we run the business. I am absolutely excited that with Benno (10 years tenure) and Scott (two years tenure) we were able to promote and foster two talents who have been an integral part of our organization. Thanks to their vast experience and passion throughout their careers both have made an essential impact to the business and will no doubt continue to shape our company's future."

Little and Quade will both report into the CEO. Mike Haugen will succeed Little as head of the Americas.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration APIs, IoT analytics and business IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit softwareag.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005134/en/

Contacts:

Software AG Media Contact

Lisa Coulouris

E: lisa.coulouris@softwareag.com

T: +1.617.413.7062