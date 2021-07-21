- (PLX AI) - Enento Q2 revenue EUR 42.1 million vs. estimate EUR 40 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 10.1 million vs. estimate EUR 10.5 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.32
|Enento Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 16.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 15 Million
|11:05
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2021: Strong second quarter supporting Enento's growth
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 JULY 2021 AT 12.00 EEST
Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2021: Strong second quarter supporting Enento's growth
SUMMARY
April...
|Di
|Enento Group Oyj: Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 20 JULY 2021 AT 9.00 EEST
Change in Enento Group's Executive Management
Team
Enento Group Plc's Director of the Business Insight Business Area...
|Do
|Enento Group Oyj: Jeanette Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JULY 2021 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST
Jeanette
Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022
Jeanette Jäger has been appointed Enento...
|Do
|Enento Names Jeanette Jäger New CEO
|(PLX AI) - Jeanette Jäger has been appointed Enento Group Plc's CEO and member of the Executive Management Team. • She will start in her position on 1 January 2022
