- (PLX AI) - Studsvik Q2 sales SEK 201.2 million vs. estimate SEK 180 million.
- • Q2 profit after tax SEK 13 million
|Studsvik Q2 Operating Profit SEK 17.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 12 Million
|STUDSVIK AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
|STUDSVIK AB: Invitation to conference call, July 21 at 14:00 pm CET
|STUDSVIK AB: Studsvik signs strategic agreements for dismantling of nuclear power plants in Germany with a total order value of SEK 135 million
|Studsvik Gets Nuclear Plant Dismantling Contracts for SEK 135 Million
|(PLX AI) - Studsvik signs strategic agreements for dismantling of nuclear power plants in Germany with a total order value of SEK 135 million.• The services will be evenly distributed over a three-year...
