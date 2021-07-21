Herman Miller and Knoll Announce New Name: MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, now one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world, is uniquely positioned to catalyse the transformation of the industry and redefine modern design

ZEELAND, Mich., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announced that, after completing the acquisition of Knoll, Inc. ("Knoll") on 19 July, 2021, the combined company will move forward as MillerKnoll. Herman Miller and Knoll, along with their legacy brands, will continue forward as part of MillerKnoll. In addition, MillerKnoll will have a new operating model that will ensure strong brand ownership, transforming the industry and redefining modern design.

"We are excited to introduce MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands coming together to design the world we live in," said Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of MillerKnoll. "Our industry, and the world in general, are changing rapidly. Design is the way we imagine and shape a better future. In coming together, we will define and lead this transformation, like we have other transformations in our history."

MillerKnoll: The Pre-Eminent Leader in Modern Design

Herman Miller and Knoll have deep legacies as industry pioneers, and a shared commitment to design, innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and social good. With the transaction now closed, MillerKnoll will:

Catalyse the transformation of the home and office through a united portfolio of complementary brands

Support and grow existing Contract and Retail channels, as well as explore new ideas and business innovations, to ensure they meet the highest level of manufacturing excellence, customer sales and service, and user experience

Comprise global functional teams that serve the entire enterprise, including Manufacturing, Digital, Technology, Marketing, Strategy, Finance, Human Resources and Legal

Drive growth and profitability with a scaled US and international footprint, maintaining strong brand ownership designed to preserve and nurture the essence of the brands within the combined company's portfolio, which includes the Herman Miller and Knoll brands

MillerKnoll now benefits from increased reach and the ability to better serve customers across the contract furnishings sector, residential trade segment and retail audience. In addition, MillerKnoll is well positioned to enhance engagement with architects and interior designers, who support the decision-making for both Contract and Residential customers.

Owen continued, "We are a group of people and brands guided by a shared vision, common values and a steadfast commitment to design. As MillerKnoll, we'll push and inspire each other to innovate and design the future for all the places where life happens."

As previously announced, MillerKnoll will be led by legacy Herman Miller President and CEO, Andi Owen. In addition to Owen, the combined company will be led by a world-class executive team made up of executives from both Herman Miller and Knoll. Additional information on the Company's leadership team is available on the Company's Newsroom.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, FilzFelt, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone and Spinneybeck. Guided by a shared vision, common values and steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future for all the places where life happens while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578492/MillerKnoll.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578493/MillerKnoll_Logo.jpg