Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.07.2021 | 12:01
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
21-Jul-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB0002349065 
Issuer Name 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
James Bartholomew 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
19-Jul-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
20-Jul-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.029695        0.000000            3.029695   3508933 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0002349065       2431481                      2.099398 
GB0007185639       1077452                      0.930297 
Sub Total 8.A       3508933                      3.029695%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Jul-2021

13. Place Of Completion

UK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 118147 
EQS News ID:  1220626 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220626&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.