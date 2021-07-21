Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 Ticker-Symbol: DAU 
Tradegate
21.07.21
09:11 Uhr
952,50 Euro
+10,50
+1,11 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
21.07.2021 | 12:05
Dassault Aviation: DASSAULT AVIATION delivers its first Rafale to Greece

DASSAULT AVIATION delivers its first Rafaleto Greece

Ceremony hosted by Eric TRAPPIER, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, in the presence of Mr. Nikolaos PANAGIOTOPOULOS, Minister of National Defense of Greece

(Saint-Cloud,France, July 21, 2021) - Eric TRAPPIER, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, hosted today at the Dassault Aviation Flight Test Center in Istres, the Ceremony of the delivery of the first Rafale for the Hellenic Air Force (HAF), in the presence of Mr. Nikolaos PANAGIOTOPOULOS, Greek Minister of National Defense.

This first delivery comes successfully only after six months following the signature of the Contract for the acquisition of 18 Rafale, This first aircraft, as well as the next five to come from the French Space and Air Force, will train the HAF Pilots and Technicians in France before deploying to TANAGRA Air Force Base.

A first group of HAF pilots, already trained for several months by the French Space and Air Force, and 50 HAF technicians will joined the Dassault Aviation Conversion Training Center (CTC) in Mérignac, France to continue their training.

The Rafale will provide the HAF with a latest-generation multirole fighter, enabling the Hellenic Republic to ensure its geostrategic stance in full sovereignty. The delivery of the first Rafale is a clear demonstration of France's determination to meet the government of the Hellenic Republic expectations and to participate actively to the sovereignty of the country.

It illustrates also Dassault Aviation's outstanding quality of the cooperation with the Hellenic Air Force, through more than 45 years of uninterrupted and strong partnership.

"Following the Mirage F1 in 1974, the Mirage 2000 in 1985 and the Mirage 2000-5 in 2000, the Rafale is now proudly flying with the HellenicAir Force colors. The Rafale is a Strategic Game Changerfor the HAF. It will play an active role by securing Greece's leadership as a major regional power. I would like to reaffirm our total commitment to the success of the Rafalein Greece," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR ceremonie de livraison Grece GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa5b75e1-5c8f-4ea2-8e06-8e0390472835)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
