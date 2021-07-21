Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
21.07.2021 | 12:10
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2021

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2021

PR Newswire

London, July 21

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2021

Attached is a link to the June 2021 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578520/BMA___Newsletter___June_2021___ADV012977.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

