Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 20 July 2021 852.69 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 841.24 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



21 July 2021