Research from cycleGuard finds over 12m bikes expected to be on the roads with many first-time riders

Britain will experience a biking boom this summer as millions of families turn to staycations for their summer holidays. That's according to research released today from cycleGuard, part of Thistle Insurance.

The research, conducted by Opinium last week, found that two fifths of Brits (39%) are planning a summer staycation this year, with this rising to almost half of those aged 18-34 (47%). Of those planning a trip, almost half (44%) said that they or someone in their party will be taking or hiring a bike whilst on the trip, most notably their partners (28%) or children (15%). With this in mind, there are planned to be 12.4 million bikes being used on staycations across the UK this summer, with those cycling using, on average, two bikes per trip.

"This is going to be the summer holiday of cycling" said Alex Bennett, Director of Thistle Insurance, "With the weather finally turning, schools about to break-up and families desperate to get a break there is no doubt we're about to see far more bikes around and for all the fun and fitness this will, unfortunately, bring with it an increase in damage, accidents and theft as a result."

For many, it will be their first time using a bike whilst on staycation. According to the research, 23% of those planning to cycle themselves have not done so on staycation before. This figure increases to 31% of children cycling for the first time and further still for first-time partners (35%).

Despite this marked increase in bikes on the road, holidaymakers are not going to take out any additional or specialist insurance. The research found that almost half (49%) of those on staycation will not take out insurance. This figure rises to almost two thirds of those aged 55+ (64%). According to the data, 25% of those planning on cycling will rely on health insurance with less than a fifth (18%) having bike insurance in place.

Bennett concluded, "Given we're going to see many more cyclists on the road many of them children and first-time riders, the lack of appropriate insurance is worrying. Many policies might not cover injury, accident or bike theft so this is something we would urge holiday makers to reconsider to avoid a potential expensive and unwanted surprise at the end of their trip."

The Lake District is expected to see the most amount of cycling staycationers with 15% of holiday makers heading there. This was followed by Wales and Cornwall (both 14%).

