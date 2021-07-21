Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC Pink: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Sutherland as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Sutherland replaces Mr. Christopher Cherry, who has resigned as director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cherry for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Sutherland is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of financial and operational experience with development-stage companies. He has held numerous senior executive roles globally, most recently with Magna Gold Corp. as its Chief Financial Officer and a director, and prior to that with Arizona Metals Corp., NQ Minerals Plc, Amarillo Gold Corporation, and McEwen Mining Inc. During the course of his career, Mr. Sutherland has led several M&A, equity and debt transactions, and has returned significant value to shareholders. Mr. Sutherland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Saint Francis Xavier University.

"Mr. Sutherland, has a deep understanding of the challenges that present themselves in a high growth corporation; we look forward to building a financial department around his vision of the future as we continue to accelerate our business," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO. "Management is looking forward to updating the shareholders in the near term regarding the corporate milestones we expect to finalize in the coming weeks," he concluded.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

