- (PLX AI) - Bayer's new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.
- • Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy
- • Studied in a population with a high risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization
- • The sGC-stimulator Verquvo provides a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure following a decompensation event
