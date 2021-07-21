COMPASS Pathfinder Ltd.: Danielle Schlosser joins COMPASS Pathways from Verily Life Sciences to lead clinical innovation and therapist training

London, UK - 21 July 2021



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced that it has appointed Danielle Schlosser PhD as Senior Vice-President, Clinical Innovation. Dr Schlosser will lead COMPASS's Therapy Research and Training team, bringing her clinical experience in behavioural health and experience in digital health innovation.

Danielle Schlosser joins COMPASS from Verily Life Sciences, a sister company to Google, where she was Behavioural Health Lead, overseeing the launch of several products including digital measurement capabilities and clinical care initiatives. Danielle is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Mental Health, and Chair of OneFifteen Health, a non-profit recovery ecosystem helping people who struggle with addiction and mental health disorders. She is also an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco.

Dr Schlosser said: "I am passionate about improving the mental health and wellbeing of people, at scale, and am inspired by COMPASS's work and rapid progress in this area. I look forward to working with the team to bring therapies to patients who desperately need better options."

Ekaterina Malievskaia MD, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: "I am delighted to welcome Danielle to the team. Her clinical and digital innovation expertise will accelerate our work as we move towards a phase III clinical trial, and adds to the tremendous strength we now have in our digital and AI team. COMPASS continues to grow rapidly - we are now a team of 100 people, having expanded in a number of areas, including R&D, manufacturing, quality, and digital. This will enable us to work even more quickly, progressing our psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression, expanding our portfolio into other areas of unmet need, and transforming mental health care. We all remain as committed as ever to bringing innovation to patients who aren't helped by existing treatments."

