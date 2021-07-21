Nano Shot product debuts new Fuse brand; employs Emerald's science-based innovation to provide rapid onset and more predictable, shorter-duration effects

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has introduced its new Fuse lifestyle brand and latest product line, the Nano Shot, a flavoured cannabis-infused beverage formulated with 10 mg of THC and a nanoemulsion formulation that assures consumers of a more predictable, rapid onset and shorter controlled duration of effects. Initial shipments of the beverage are available to consumers at licensed cannabis retailers and online in British Columbia and Manitoba, and are expected to be available in Alberta by month-end. They are also available to patients with prescriptions via Emerald's Direct to Health medical e-commerce site.





Emerald introduces Fuse Nano Shot cannabis-infused beverage in three flavours: apple, mango and frappé

The Fuse brand offers a commitment to enhancing consumer "moments" and experiences by offering pocket-sized, "on-the-go" formats and fast-acting cannabis products that enable the user to consume with confidence.

The first Fuse products, Nano Shots, are available in a conveniently-sized 30 ml (one ounce) bottle and offer a 10 mg dose of THC. Using nanoemulsion technology they provide desired effects within 10 - 20 minutes and last approximately 90 minutes. The plant-derived Nano Shot ingredients are gluten-free and vegan, and come in three flavours: apple, mango and frappé.

This new product line is Emerald's first cannabis beverage product line and its second nanoemulsion cannabis product following the introduction of its Nano Fast-Action Spray. The nano-sized droplets that result from the use of this technology significantly enhance bioavailability and absorption of cannabinoids in the body compared to the normal path of ingestion of cannabis edibles and oils and conventional emulsion approaches - hence the fast-acting effects. The Nano Shot leverages Emerald's Defined DoseTM product attributes to fulfill its brand promise.

"We invested a lot of thought and effort to create the Fuse lifestyle brand and a product line designed to enhance our consumers' social, active, or relaxation pursuits," said Kelsi Rourke, Director of Sales Operations of Emerald. "Our distinct Nano Shot products are perfect for on-the-go use or to enjoy at home along with laidback activities or socialising with friends. With the convenient and confident use they offer, we can't wait to see how consumers integrate this product into their lifestyle."

"At Emerald, we are applying science-based innovation to develop differentiated products with more predictable attributes. That is what we have brought to the table with our two recent product line and new brand introductions," said Riaz Bandali, President & CEO of Emerald. "This beverage product line adds a familiar consumption form in one of the fastest-growing cannabis product categories, while providing consumers with more predictable actions that let them better control their cannabinoid consumption experience."

About FuseTM

Fuse helps beginners and seasoned cannabis users welcome good vibes faster and more predictably by offering innovative, science-backed cannabis products to elevate experiences quickly with confidence. Whether you're at the beach, bonfire, concert or gaming at home, Fuse products integrate into your lifestyle and electrify any moment whenever the mood hits.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products with an emphasis on innovation and product excellence.

