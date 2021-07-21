Maoneng has revealed the details of its proposed 240 MWp/480 MWh big battery for the Mornington Peninsula in the Australian state of Victoria.From pv magazine Australia Maoneng is proposing to build a 240 MWp/480 MWh battery storage system (BESS) on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia. It has already filed a planning permit application with the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning. The company is going through a competitive tender process to select a contractor for the project. It said it aims to have the big battery completed by late 2022. Its proposed site ...

