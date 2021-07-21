IKIN Inc.: NBA Legend John Salley Joins IKIN as Advisor

Four-time NBA Champion, TV Personality and Entrepreneur Will Provide Business Development and Marketing Guidance to Holographic Technology Leader

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that four-time NBA champion John Salley has joined the company as an advisor. In this capacity, Salley will provide strategic guidance and go-to-market support to IKIN as it prepares to introduce its advanced holographic solutions to businesses and consumers.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Salley spent 15 years in the NBA, and is the first player in league history to win championships with three different teams (and in three different decades). He captured back-to-back 1989 and 1990 titles with the Detroit Pistons, the 1996 crown as a Chicago Bull, and the 2000 NBA championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. During his NBA career, Salley played 748 regular season games and 134 playoff contests. Prior to his NBA career, Salley played his college ball at Georgia Tech, where he was an All-American in 1986.

Since retiring from professional basketball in 2000, Salley has built a stellar career in business and media. He was co-host of the Emmy-nominated Best Damned Sports Show Period on Fox, has made appearances in countless films and television shows including current episodes of L.A.'s Finest on Netflix, and will have a featured role in Disney's soon-to-be-released film Sneakerella. Salley is currently an advisor for several wellness-based companies, and is an advocate for PETA and the fight against diabetes. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughters.

"We are delighted that John has elected to become part of IKIN and join our efforts to deliver advanced holographic capabilities that we believe will profoundly impact human interaction and communication," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "John possesses a unique combination of intellect, passion and achievement that will no doubt serve as an inspiration to everyone in our organization. We are eager to work with John as we continue our plan to launch both our business and consumer offerings in the coming months."

"IKIN is on the cusp of forever changing communication, human interaction and the way we live through a transformative and immersive technology that can be accessed through existing devices as well as groundbreaking new products," said Salley. "I am very impressed with IKIN's brilliant management team, their expertise, and above all, their vision. It is a great opportunity for me, and I look forward to helping them reach their fullest potential."

Based in San Diego, IKIN is the leading provider of holographic solutions for both business and consumer applications. The company's patented technology works in ambient light, eliminating the need for cumbersome goggles or headgear while enabling individuals and small groups to interact and engage through holographic content. IKIN's solutions include its RYZ portfolio, which includes a software development kit (SDK) that facilitates the inclusion of 3D volumetric holograms in new and existing apps and applications, as well as the RYZ Appliance, a holographic display and second screen device scheduled for launch in early 2022. The RYZ SDK is integrated with the highly rated Unity Technologies development platform, providing drag-and-drop functionality that allows developers to quickly and easily add holographic content, perception tracking and gesture control into existing and future applications, heightening emotional engagement and elevating impact. IKIN also offers its ARC, a 32-inch made-for-purpose terminal that enables users to project holographic content in conference room settings.

