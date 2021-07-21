Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector, is pleased to announce it has been named Best Outsourcing Service Provider by WatersTechnology in its annual Waters Rankings. Waters Rankings winners are determined exclusively by votes from members of the global capital markets community, reflecting how financial technology professionals view vendors, consultancies and service providers.

"We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of WatersTechnology with this prestigious award. The current global environment has created strong demand for the talent, support and bespoke technology that Acuity provides to our global client base. Our extensive domain expertise, world-class global delivery capabilities and proactive investments in new technology, training and information security truly make us a preferred outsourcing partner to our customers," says Robert King, CEO at Acuity Knowledge Partners. "We are very proud to help our customers improve their bottom lines and operational efficiency, as well as embrace innovative technologies. This assists them to take advantage of opportunities that exist in the industry today."

Acuity supports over 350 financial institutions and consultancies globally, through its network of over 3,500 analysts and industry experts using advanced data and technology. Acuity transforms their clients' operations by streamlining and centralizing processes, unlocking human capital and driving higher revenues. The company performs across asset classes, markets and geographies, with teams that work as an extension of an institution's onshore teams. This provides a competitive edge for clients that is flexible, scalable and sustainable.

Acuity understands the challenges and transformational needs of global financial service companies. To support its clients, the company has added new capabilities and solutions across client segments. These include SPAC support, valuation and advisory support for investment banks, retail mortgage and loan operations support for commercial banks, marketing solutions for wealth management and commercial banks and ESG research for asset management.

Acuity's recent record growth has solidified its position as the largest player offering offshore research, analytical and data management support to financial services institutions via its global network of delivery centres.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and business intelligence to the financial services sector. The company's network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 350 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenue higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity and consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from ten locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation, following a management buyout backed by Equistone Partners Europe. For more information visit, www.acuitykp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005129/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Gyanendra N Pati

Director, Head of Marketing and Communications

Gyanendra.Pati@acuitykp.com