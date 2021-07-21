Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") announces that the first diamond drill rig is now drilling on the Newmont Lake property in the heart of BC's prolific Golden Triangle. A second drill rig will be added in early August. The planned "base case" drill program is 10,000 metres, with potential to expand. Enduro recently upgraded its on-site infrastructure to enable a prolonged exploration season.

The Company is presently conducting its initial drilling at Chachi with several other targets to be drilled this season.

Enduro's CEO Cole Evans stated: "There are several high-quality untested targets across our large land package providing multiple paths to a major discovery. We are delighted to be back on the ground and drilling again and excited to build on what we have learned over the past three years. We are optimistic that we will see exciting results from this season's drilling."

CHACHI CORRIDOR

The Chachi Corridor represents a multi-element system endowed in copper, silver, gold, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt which was discovered by Enduro in 2019. This extensive system, spanning more than 5 kilometers, has characteristics of multiple deposit types, including alkalic porphyry, epithermal, skarn and possibly Iron-Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") ore deposits. Intrusions are of the same age as the nearby Galore Creek deposit, which is being advanced by a joint venture between Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.

This initial drilling will involve 6 holes from 3 separate drill pads, with targets selected based on:

High-grade copper-silver on surface (including rock samples with 5.3% copper/36 g/t silver and 2.7% copper/301 g/t silver);

Induced polarization ("IP") geophysic chargeability responses;

Proximity to a regional structural feature; and

Widespread alteration.

The holes are intended to track the high-grade values from surface and will provide the first sub-surface information in the Chachi Central Zone (CCZ).







Cole's Notes Episode 2: 'Enduro's Drill Program Commences' - Enduro's 2021 Video Series: https://youtu.be/DtgpiupNxXk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/90866_44674ea49449191c_002full.jpg

BURGUNDY/72 ZONE

An important focus this year will be drilling the Burgundy/72 region, 13km west of the Chachi Corridor. A first-pass drill program in 2019 intersected mineralization in several shallow holes including 91m of 0.38% Cu and 0.30 g/t Au starting at 36m downhole. Late in the 2019 season, a trench 400 metres south cut 1.3% Cu, 1.5 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, and 3% Zn over 37m with the mineralized zone remaining open.

Another mineralized zone 2.3km to the northeast is now being further investigated using advanced hyperspectral techniques to vector within the extensive zone of alteration and mineralization. This area is being explored as an alkalic porphyry target. Previous drill results include 22m of 0.89% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au, 0.26 g/t Pd, and 6.6 g/t Ag within a broader mineralized interval.

Work over the winter by the Charles Fipke Centre for Innovative Research at University of British Columbia (Okanagan) dated intrusive rocks in this area as coeval to the Galore Creek.

Surface work presently underway will fine-tune target locations for drilling this season, with the objective of confirming the presence of a large-scale copper-gold alkalic porphyry system.

CUBA ZONE

The Cuba zone is characterized by a 4km long trend of silver-lead-zinc-copper mineralization, characterized as both carbonate replacement and epithermal-type systems. The Havana target, identified by Enduro last year, is located at the northern end of the previously outlined trend. A sample from one of the quartz-barite veins in the Havana Zone assayed 1,277 g/t silver, 4.51% copper, 1.11% zinc, and 0.21% lead. An IP geophysical survey line over the target identified an anomaly coincident with the surface geochemical anomaly.

The initial two drill holes will test the area of coincident geochem and the IP chargeability high.

McLYMONT FAULT

The McLymont Fault was the focus of much of the previous historic and Enduro's latest work in this area, including outlining a gold-copper resource at the NW Zone. Work by Enduro has outlined gold mineralization along 20 km of the fault zone in the McLymont Fault area. Enduro's drilling has extended the historic NW Zone along strike and to depth and has identified parallel mineralized features. Enduro's drill results outside of the previously identified mineralized area includes drill hole NW20-09 in the Northeast Extension which intersected 31 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 8.8 metres.

Further drilling this year will continue to expand on the known extent of the main mineralized zones and aim to test a potential underlying porphyry system.

Specifically, 2021 drilling will:

Test the deeper extent of porphyry style mineralization encountered in 2020 drilling.

Expand on initial Troy Vein discovery (32.5 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 8.9 m).

Test satellite high-grade gold trends along the greater McLymont Fault Corridor.

Camp, Infrastructure and Access Upgrades

The airstrip has just been extended to allow access for larger aircraft. The camp is being upgraded to allow for exploration work to continue later in the winter season. Surveying work is underway to establish an improved winter road into the Newmont Lake Camp, which will allow bulk supplies to be brought in on surface.

Diamond Drilling

Drilling services for the 2021 drill program are being provided by HELM Diamond Drilling Ltd. ("HELM"), 100% indigenous owned and operated by Alan McPherson, a Tahltan Nation member and Devlin Luck, a Mi'kmaq Nation member. McPherson and his team carried out Enduro's last two seasons of drilling and have over 35 years collective experience drilling other projects in the district.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P. Geo., Director for Enduro Metals, a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 638km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully consolidated the area since 2005. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

