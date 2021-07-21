Increasing Concerns over Carbon Footprint to Propel the Growth of the Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market - Exclusive Report [165 pages] by Research Dive

- The global electric bus charging infrastructure market is anticipated to witness a significant growth, owing to increasing adoption of electric vehicles around the globe. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market by Charging Type (On board and Off Board), Platform (Depot and Opportunity), Opportunity (Top Down and Inverted) and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028"

The Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market is predicted to generate a revenue of $5,922.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028). The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by keenly scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Download Sample Report (PDF) of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market [70-80 pages]

Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics

Increasing restrictions by the government on carbon footprint levels in vehicles due to the rising air pollution has surged the demand for electric public transportation. In addition, reduction in the battery pack pricing used in electric buses is further expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, technological developments in the global electric bus charging infrastructure market are expected to create massive opportunities in the future. For instance, it is anticipated that new enhanced trucks and buses will be introduced by 2030 which will consequently reduce the carbon dioxide emission by 30%. This factor is predicted to create massive opportunities for the global electric bus charging infrastructure market in the future. However, huge amount of money is required to set up an electric bus charging infrastructure. There is also a limited reach of charging stations around the world. These factors impede the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the global electric bus charging infrastructure market in a slightly negative way due to the lockdowns imposed in various countries. This caused large-scale disruption in the industrial operations. Moreover, trade restrictions imposed by the governments curbed the availability of raw materials, which adversely affected the development of charging infrastructure.

Get Access to comprehensive analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on charging type, platform, and regional outlook.

By charging type, the off-board sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $3,374.1 million by 2028. Off-board direct current (DC) charger provides a much greater kilowatts of power than alternating current (AC) chargers. It also provides an efficient battery management system. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the sub-segment.

by 2028. Off-board direct current (DC) charger provides a much greater kilowatts of power than alternating current (AC) chargers. It also provides an efficient battery management system. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the sub-segment. By platform, the opportunity sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,855.2 million by 2028, increasing from $714.6 million back in 2020 during the forecast period. Opportunity charging is a rapid charging technique that ensures smooth movement of buses every-day with a substantial number of passengers without any need for adjusting the schedule for charging. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment.

by 2028, increasing from back in 2020 during the forecast period. Opportunity charging is a rapid charging technique that ensures smooth movement of buses every-day with a substantial number of passengers without any need for adjusting the schedule for charging. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment. By regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market and is expected to generate a revenue of $2,807.1 million during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to accelerate the growth of electric bus charging infrastructure market in the region.

Get 10% OFF on Customization of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Report.

Top 10 Key Players of the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market and Their Recent Developments

Proterra ABB Ltd. Heliox Alstom SA Nuvve Corporation BYD Auto Co. Ltd. Furrer + Frey AG ChargePoint Inc. Liikennevirta Oy Efacec

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in March 2021, Nuvve Holding Corp., a provider of charging and grid services and Spirii, a provider of charging solutions for e-vehicles, collaborated in order to implement vehicle-grid integration (VGI) technology.

Further, the report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. - Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

More about Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure:

Electric Bus: A Lower Emission Transportation Option for Seamless Travel Experience

Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Propelling with the Growing Adoption of Sustainable Means of Transportation

Trending Report of EV Charging Infra:

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Request to Download Sample Report EV Charging Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report EV Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report Wireless Charging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Request to Download Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg