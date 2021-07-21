Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce its management team will present at the International Hemp Summit on July 22, 2021.

As the "Business Event for the Global Hemp Industry," the International Hemp Summit 2021 is focusing on latest trends in hemp innovation. The conference will showcase industry experts, academics and entrepreneurs involved in hemp cultivation, research, and commercial enterprise. The conference identifies and accelerates innovative companies and creates synergies for the global hemp ecosystem.

Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver, will discuss "The Cannabis Market in Switzerland and Europe - A Unique Opportunity" during his presentation as well as the role CBD of Denver as one of the key players in this market, which is growing at an above-average rate.

Various well-known personalities from the global cannabis industry will be represented at the conference, including Joy Beckerman, Board of Directors, US Hemp Roundtable, Geoffrey Whaling, Chairman - National Hemp Association, Lorenza Romanese, Managing Director, European Industrial Hemp Association, and other well-known representatives of the global cannabis industry. To register for the event, visit: link.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD, we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at: www.cbdofdenver.com.

