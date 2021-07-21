Join us for a Virtual VRIFY Site Tour of Selena at 4:00pm ET July 21, 2021; Register for Free HERE.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all remaining assay results from the Company's Phase IV drill program at the Selena oxide silver-gold project ("Selena"), Nevada. Highlights include the discovery of a new mineralized horizon in the Chainman Shale returning up to 3.0 meters ("m") grading 59.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") of silver in hole SE21-027. The Chainman Shale is the host rock to multiple open-pit gold and silver deposits throughout the south Carlin Trend. The remaining ten holes from the fourteen-hole, 3,445m program focused on wide-spaced step-out drilling (average step-out of approximately 220m) across two priority target areas:

Expand the known silver ("Ag") - gold ("Au") - lead ("Pb") - zinc ("Zn") mineralization (see June 15, 2021 press release) towards the Butte Valley Porphyry to the west (Figure 1). Test shallow oxide Ag-Au mineralization at the Sonic target located 1.3 kilometers ("km") to the north of the main known Ag-Au footprint (Figure 1).

Highlight Intercepts:

SE21-027: 3.0m grading 59.8 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 0.03% Zn starting at 62 m true vertical depth ("TVD") SE21-027 returned the first mineralized intercept on the property at the Chainman Shale and Joanna Limestone lithologic contact (Figure 2).

And 4.6 m grading 156.7 g/t Ag, 0.52 g/t Au, 1.2% Pb and 1.3% Zn starting at 268 m TVD

And 4.6 m grading 21.0 g/t Ag, 0.14 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb and 0.2% Zn starting at 276 m TVD Deeper intercepts correlate with the projected down-dip extension of near surface Ag-Au drill intercepts approximately 1.2 km to the east (Figure 2).

SE21-028: 108.2 m grading 6.8 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Zn starting at 246 m TVD (Figure 3).

(Figure 3). SE21-033: 12.2 m grading 0.3 g/t Ag, 0.51 g/t Au, starting at 23 m TVD Decrease in silver grades at the Sonic target is consistent with the metal zonation pattern surrounding the Butte Valley porphyry (X-Section E-E' Click HERE).



Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO commented, "Our Phase IV program further supports our interpretation that mineralization at Selena is genetically related to mineralization at the Butte Valley porphyry. Drilling to the west towards the Butte Valley porphyry returned narrow yet relatively high-grade intercepts of Ag-Au-Pb-Zn in SE21-027, which includes our first ever intercept in the Chainman Shale, a prospective new target horizon for future drill programs. Results at the Sonic target to the north were shallow but lower grade, which suggests that the system is weakening to the northeast away from the porphyry system. Future exploration programs will focus on the roughly 3km of untested Ag-Au-Pb-Zn strike potential between the Butte Valley porphyry and the known high-grade mineralization that makes up the core of the Selena deposit."





Figure 1: Plan view map showing highlight drill intercepts over silver equivalent grade thickness ("GT") contours for step-out drill holes SE21-027 to SE21-036.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/90813_4a197c323449fa2d_002full.jpg

Table 1: Table of 2021 assay results. For a full table of 2020 assay results click HERE

Hole ID Az/Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t)* AuEq

(g/t)* Pb

% Zn% TVD

(m)** Target SE21-023 090/-65 221.0 245.4 24.4 12.3 0.12 21.0 0.29 0.2 0.1 215.0 Infill Program (Released June 15, 2021) SE21-024 060/-45 221.0 224.0 3.0 53.5 0.04 56.1 0.78 0.6 0.5 168.0 248.4 259.1 10.7 194.0 0.28 213.9 2.97 2.0 1.7 191.0 Including 249.9 254.5 4.6 421.0 0.62 465.4 6.46 4.4 3.7 193.0 SE21-025 005/-70 239.3 283.5 44.2 123.2 0.07 128.4 1.78 1.5 0.6 232.0 Including 262.1 275.8 13.7 221.1 0.14 231.1 3.21 2.2 0.5 249.0 SE21-026 065/-75 No Significant Values SE21-027 080/-50 146.3 149.3 3.0 59.8 0.02 61.2 0.85 0.7 0.3 62.0 Step-out 356.6 361.2 4.6 156.7 0.52 194.0 2.69 1.2 1.3 268.0 376.4 381.0 4.6 21.0 0.14 31.1 0.43 0.5 0.2 276.0 SE21-028 040/-60 243.8 352.0 108.2 6.8 0.09 13.3 0.18 0.1 0.2 246.0 Infill Program SE21-031 200/-45 18.3 33.5 15.2 4.1 0.13 13.5 0.19 No Significant Values 11.0 Sonic Target SE21-033 200/-50 39.6 51.8 12.2 0.3 0.51 37.1 0.51 No Significant Values 24.0 Sonic Target SE21-035 080/-70 153.9 167.6 13.7 11.5 0.22 27.3 0.38 No Significant Values 125.0 Step-out * Equivalent grades calculated at Gold $1800.00 and Silver $25.00 (*AgEq= Ag + Au *72, AuEq = Au + Ag / 72) Pb and Zn not included in AqEq or AuEq, no recovery factor has been applied ** TVD - True Vertical Depth to the top of the drilled intercept. (To the extents known, true widths estimated at 80-90% of drilled intercept)





Figure 2: Interpretive X-Section D-D' showing step-out drillhole SE21-027 which confirmed down-dip continuity of mineralization in the Guillmette Limestone and intersected the properties first Chainman Shale intercept.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/90813_4a197c323449fa2d_004full.jpg





Figure 3: Interpretive X-Section C-C' showing infill drillhole SE21-028 which intersected widespread low-grade Ag-Au-Pb-Zn approximately 85m north of high-grade hits in SE20-019 and SE20-021.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/90813_4a197c323449fa2d_005full.jpg

To view X-sections A-A' Click HERE, B-B' Click HERE, or E-E' Click HERE

Virtual Tour of Selena

Selena Silver-Gold Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, NV, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 35 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground, which has seen limited (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here) exploration activity over the past twenty years prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest) and 34MA-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS; + 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

