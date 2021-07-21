Cordless Power Tools Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global cordless power tools market report.

The cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.54% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Based on the tool type, drillers and fastening tools accounted for the highest revenue. The segment generated an additional revenue of USD 2.37 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period.

2.North America dominates the cordless power tools market and accounts for 29.76% of the total share. The revenue in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

3. The industrial end user segment contributed 75.17% of the total market revenue, while the construction industry accounted for USD 2.98 billion, followed by the automotive industry at USD 2.67 billion.

4. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cordless power tools and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period.

5. The rise in application of precision parts and surge in global consumer traffic are expected to drive the demand for cordless power tools in the aerospace industry. Accordingly, the segment is expected to generate USD 2 billion during the forecast period.

6.Europe is home to world-class manufacturing facilities and accounted for approximately, 25.65% of the global cordless power tool market in 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by tool type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Cordless Power Tools Market - Segmentation

The revenue of drillers and fastening tools is expected to reach UDD 6,149.04 million by 2026. Applying these tools in DIY activities for home improvement and wood-crafting activities is a major factor boosting the demand for these tools. Demolition tools follow the suit, accounting for 20.81% of the global revenue in 2020.

The industrial end-user segment, consisting of the automotive and construction industries, generated the maximum revenue in the cordless power tools market in 2020. The segment expects to remain consistent during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for sophisticated tools.

The residential segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in the construction of new homes and buildings. In addition, an increase in renovation and retrofit projects that use drillers, demolition tools, and cutting equipment, is a major driver for the growth of these tools.

Cordless Power Tools Market by Tool Type

Drilling and Fastening

Demolition Tools

Sawing and Cutting

Material Removal Tools

Routing

Others

Cordless Power Tools Market by End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Cordless Power Tools Market - Dynamics

Power tools, which include machineries such as drills, grinders, saws, heat guns, and others, are witnessing significant growth. These tools augment work efficiency by using advanced sensors and other technologies while minimizing chances of errors and injury. Hence, these benefits surge the adoption of power tools across industries. Heat guns, which are one of the most popular power tools, have unlimited usage across various industries. Heat guns use precise temperature control, air flow and have the ability to reduce the heat down to a pinpoint, which allows to generate precise results every time. Some major industries where heat guns are used include aerospace, automotive, electronics, construction, maintenance, packaging, and others. Heat guns in automotive repair shops are used for leather and vinyl repair, adhesive loosening, plastic welding bumpers and dashboards, repairing wire harnesses, and installing electronics. They are also used to tint windows evenly or for vinyl car wrapping. Heat guns are used for fixing tears in seats, small dents in bumpers, or scratches on plastic interiors.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Advances in Li-ion Batteries

Growth in DIY Activities

Cordless Power Tools Market - Geography

North America was the largest market for cordless power tools in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with revenue mostly being generated from the US, the largest economy of the region. North America is home to several large industries, including the automobile, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. Advances in Li-ion battery technology, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% between 2019 and 2024, the cordless power tools industry in North America is expected to exhibit high growth. A forerunner in the automobile industry manufactures in the North American automotive sector the highest number of electric cars in the world due to rising demand for ecofriendly products. Some of the largest automobile manufacturers, such as Ford, General Motors, and FCA, are based in the US.

Cordless Power Tools Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll Rand

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Panasonic

Fortive

CHEVRON

Positec

FEIN

FERM

AIMCO

Uryu Seisaku

INTERSKOL

Festool

Kyocera

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

STIHL

Blount International

