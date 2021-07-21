Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMHQ ISIN: IS0000026961 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.07.2021 | 15:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bonds (ICESEA 25 06) admitted to trading on July 22, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:         Iceland Seafood International hf.          
2  Org. no:        6110881329                     
3  LEI           254900CJS0OI5B8GO668                
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)     ICESEA 25 06                    
5  ISIN code        IS0000033199                    
6  CFI code        D-B-F-U-F-R                     
7  FISN númer       ICELAND SEAFOOD/5.65 BD 20250621          
8  Bonds/bills:      Bond                        
9  Total issued amount   6.000.000.000 kr.                  
10 Total amount      0 kr.                        
   previously issued                             
11 Amount issued at this  3.400.000.000 kr.                  
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD   20.000.000 kr.                   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes                         
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash                             
   Flow                                    
14 Amortization type    Bullet Bond                     
15 Amortization type, if  N/A                         
   other                                   
16 Currency        ISK                         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date       2021.06.21                     
19 First ordinary     2025.06.21                     
   installment date                              
20 Total number of     1                          
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency  One principal payment on 21.6.2025. If that payment 
               date is bank holiday, the payment date shall be the
               next banking day thereafter. Banking day is an   
               active day when banks are open in Iceland.     
22 Maturity date      2025.06.21                     
23 Interest rate      5,65%                        
24 Floating interest    N/A                         
   rate, if applicable                            
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound     Simple Interest                   
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
29 Day count convention  30E/360                       
30 Day count convention,                            
   if other                                  
31 Interest from date   21.06.2021.                     
32 First ordinary coupon  21.12.2021.                     
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency    Two. Interest is paid in 8 equal installments twice 
               a year. The first payment of interest is 21.12.2021
               and the last 21.6.2025. If that payment date is  
               bank holiday, the payment date shall be the next  
               banking day thereafter. Banking day is an active  
               day when banks are open in Iceland.        
34 Total number of coupon 8                          
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash                              
   flow, then how                               
36 Dirty price / clean   Clean Price                     
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote:   Full nominal                    
38 If payment date is a  No                         
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include                              
   accrued interest for                            
   days missing until                             
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed         Nei                         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly Á ekki við                     
   index, if other                              
              -----------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value    Á ekki við                     
44 Index base date     Á ekki við                     
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option       No                         
46 Put option       No                         
47 Convertible       No                         
48 Credit rating (rating  N/A                         
   agency, date)                               
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD    Yes                         
51 Securities depository  Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð               
52 Date of Application   2021.07.18                     
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of   2021.07.19                     
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to  2021.07.22                     
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID      ICESEA_25_06                    
56 Instrument subtype   Corporate Bonds                   
57 Market         Iceland Cash Bond Trading              
58 List population name  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                 
59 Static volatility    No                         
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic volatility   No                         
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier    BOND - Bonds                    
62 Bond type        CRPB - Corporate Bond
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.