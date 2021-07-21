NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bonds (ICESEA 25 06) admitted to trading on July 22, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Iceland Seafood International hf. 2 Org. no: 6110881329 3 LEI 254900CJS0OI5B8GO668 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ICESEA 25 06 5 ISIN code IS0000033199 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ICELAND SEAFOOD/5.65 BD 20250621 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 6.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount 0 kr. previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 3.400.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if N/A other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.06.21 19 First ordinary 2025.06.21 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency One principal payment on 21.6.2025. If that payment date is bank holiday, the payment date shall be the next banking day thereafter. Banking day is an active day when banks are open in Iceland. 22 Maturity date 2025.06.21 23 Interest rate 5,65% 24 Floating interest N/A rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 21.06.2021. 32 First ordinary coupon 21.12.2021. date 33 Coupon frequency Two. Interest is paid in 8 equal installments twice a year. The first payment of interest is 21.12.2021 and the last 21.6.2025. If that payment date is bank holiday, the payment date shall be the next banking day thereafter. Banking day is an active day when banks are open in Iceland. 34 Total number of coupon 8 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Nei 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly Á ekki við index, if other ----------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value Á ekki við 44 Index base date Á ekki við Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating N/A agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application 2021.07.18 for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of 2021.07.19 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to 2021.07.22 trading 55 Order book ID ICESEA_25_06 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond