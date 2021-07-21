International Institute of Business Analysis: IIBA Launches KnowledgeHub, Your Access to Analysis

The new online destination for actionable, how-to business analysis content and resources

PICKERING, Ontario, July 21, 2021, known for leading the global business analysis community and professional standards, announces the launch of KnowledgeHub, a robust online resource of actionable business analysis content supporting professionals to achieve better enterprise outcomes and advance their careers.



IIBA's KnowledgeHub provides an engaging and intuitive experience for members to access both foundational and advanced information on globally recognized business analysis standards and practices. "Our team and community contributors have worked closely over the past months to develop this first generation of our vision for how professionals can access relevant analysis content and resources in an easy to use, responsive design that supports their professional career development," said Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO, IIBA. "IIBA is the global standard for business analysis, and now we are continuing to shape the future of the profession by connecting more people to the best analysis resources available".

IIBA's KnowledgeHub provides an intuitive way to engage with IIBA's BABOK Guide and community-driven content enabling professionals to access relevant, actionable information and tools.

The KnowledgeHub's robust navigation and smart search functionality make it easy to locate the right information from any device. Business analysis techniques, key concepts, and underlying competencies, previously available in book or PDF formats only, are now available online with downloadable assets, templates, checklists, infographics, and other relevant resources for everyday tasks. Now available only in IIBA's KnowledgeHub, professionals can enhance their business analysis know-how with practical 'how do I' scenarios, BABOK Applied case studies, downloadable templates and files, video sessions from leading analysis professionals, and more providing quick access to relevant business analysis content the global community has been asking for.

IIBA's KnowledgeHub is available only for IIBA members. See why IIBA is the global standard for business analysis. Information about IIBA Membership can be found at IIBA.org/Membership.

????Click hereto learn more about IIBA's KnowledgeHub.

About IIBA

International Institute of Business Analysis.

Ann Cain

Director, Communications

IIBA

ann.cain@iiba.org

(289) 275-6847

(905) 867-4103

1-866-789-4422 (toll free)

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1dcdc7f-e7b5-4160-9f15-4e981e77a8df