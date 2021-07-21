Skechers x kansaïyamamoto Collab Features Men's and Women's Footwear Inspired by the Late Japanese Designer

A celebration of high fashion and avant-garde imagery arrives at Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, in an exciting new footwear collaboration inspired by the late iconic Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto. The limited-edition Skechers x kansaïyamamoto collection of four fashion sneakers for men and women embrace Kansai's aesthetic and will launch on the one-year anniversary of his passing, July 21, in Japan, North America and Europe.

"Kansai was a legend not only in fashion circles throughout his entire career, but as an inspiration to so many artists that followed. Skechers was incredibly fortunate for the chance to work on this collaboration influenced by the master before he passed away," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Skechers footwear has appeared in major runway shows around the globe over the last few years with buzzworthy styles that get the world talking. Kansai's creative vision follows that progression with the iconic design fused with our Skechers Max Cushioning Premier and D'Lites styles that offer incredible comfort."

"Since appearing on the world stage as a fashion designer who boldly incorporated design and staging inspired by the brilliant colors of Kabuki, style, beauty, and a unique expression method, Kansai Yamamoto pursued Japanese aesthetics and continued to take on the challenge of uncompromising creativity as one of the world's leading performers," said Hatsumi Iwasaki, communications manager of KANSAI SUPER STUDIO. "He also established the kansaïyamamoto brand, known for its distinctive avant-garde designs. Enjoy the street with an uplifting feel that starts in your feet in these shoes developed through a collaboration between Skechers and Kansai's brand that's overflowing with his distinctive aesthetics and energy."

The launch spans a range of Max Cushioning Premier fashion sneakers. The men's KY Kabuki Paint and women's KY Nadeshiko styles feature iconic kansaïyamamoto designs inspired by traditional kabuki theater and beauty. The men's KY Sol and women's KY Luna feature ombre color designs that convey the notion of sun and moon. Classic Skechers D'Lites fashion sneakers (Men's KY Carnival and Women's KY Hanabi) follow on August 21, with a vivid multi-colored premium leather upper in celebratory festival hues, plus kansaïyamamoto logo.

Kansai Yamamoto broke boundaries in the fashion world with his avant-garde designs that adorned musicians in the 1970s. He was the first Japanese designer to present a fashion show in London, and later participated in numerous Tokyo, New York and Paris fashion week events. More recently, he extended the reach of his style collaborating with other designers, fashion houses and global brands. His aesthetic remains a favorite among celebrities. Kansai Yamamoto passed away in July 2020, but his vision lives on through his timeless designs and namesake brand.

Styles in the Skechers x kansaïyamamoto collection for men and women will be available at select Skechers flagship stores in the United States, Canada, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as online at Skechers websites where available. An expanded range of styles including three canvas slip-ons and a platform sneaker will be available exclusively in Japan.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,989 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About KANSAI SUPER STUDIO

KANSAI SUPER STUDIO was founded by the designer and producer Kansai Yamamoto out of a desire to "make the world happy through the power of design." Based on the spirit inherited from Kansai Yamamoto, the studio conducts business related to brand planning, development, and branding for various brands, including kansaïyamamoto, in not only the field of fashion but also numerous other fields, including clothing, food, residences, and leisure.

