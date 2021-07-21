A Digital Marketplace Designed for the Business of the Future

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud infrastructure and transforms the way the world connects, today announced its Business Support System (BSS) solution called Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) platform. The MDE Platform enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to quickly and easily build new digital offerings through a simplified graphical service experience creator. MDE can be deployed either as a standalone BSS or as an overlay on the CSP's legacy BSS.

This solution uses a proven Microservices, API-first, Cloud-Native, Headless (MACH) architecture that is aligned with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and OpenAPIs. Its low/no-code UI enables agile experience creation. With a unified product catalog, MDE lets CSPs easily develop and deploy new services, speeding both time to market and time to revenue. The solution also provides tools for consolidation and transformation of network usage and non-usage data, which generates insightful information to help deliver hyper-personalized services and offerings through an omnichannel experience.

Mavenir's unique technology enables a "composable" BSS architecture so CSPs can design their own BSS solution by assembling the right mix of microservices from the MDE library. It is designed to help CSPs innovate fearlessly without being restricted by the inflexibility of legacy BSS or IT systems. It also enables them to leverage their existing BSS/IT infrastructure by deploying the MDE Marketplace as an overlay solution. Use cases include:

Delivering greenfield MNO services

Enabling a digital marketplace for bundling CSP services with partner services to generate new revenue streams

Introducing a sub-brand in response to digital attacker brands or to address a niche segment of the market

Launching a new MVNO service by utilizing the MDE BSS as a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE)

The MDE BSS platform can quickly and easily be deployed as an adjunct solution to launch new business services such as:

5G FWA/eMBB/AR/VR services

IoT services for B2C/B2B/B2B2X customers

Connectivity bundles for B2B customers

Unified communication (UCC) and contact center for B2B customers

Rich Business Messaging using RCS for B2B customers

"Mavenir's MDE platform enables CSPs to deliver the promise of 5G and speed up the return on their 5G investments by eliminating perpetually slow processes and the barriers of cost and time from legacy BSS," said BG Kumar, President Communications Services at Mavenir. "Through its open APIs, MDE easily integrates with existing IT or BSS systems and can run as an overlay solution, giving CSPs the option to escape existing vendor lock-in and freedom from development limitations on legacy IT systems."

The solution is currently deployed with various CSPs in APAC, Europe, and the Americas.

Supporting documents:

MDE Webpage

MDE Solutions Brief

MDE White Paper: Five Steps to a Digital Telecom Marketplace

MDE Video

Mavenir's Cloudified Portfolio Press Release

