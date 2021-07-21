Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
Frankfurt
21.07.21
08:05 Uhr
38,400 Euro
+0,400
+1,05 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,30039,35016:51
Actusnews Wire
21.07.2021 | 15:42
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2021 HALF-YEAR BOIRON ACTIVITY

Cumulative Activity as of the end of june 2021

In thousands of euros20202021Variation at current
exchange rates		Variation at constant
exchange rates
France104,930126,323-16.9%-16.9%
Europe (excluding France)42,23454,485-22.5%-20.8%
North America35,38061,365-42.3%-37.6%
Other countries7,38811,460-35.5%-30.2%
Group total189,931253,633-25.1%-23.4%

In thousands of euros20202021Variation at current
exchange rates		Variation at constant
exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines93,994110,055-14.6%-13.6%
OTC Specialties95,188142,917-33.4%-31.0%
Other749660+13.5%+14.4%
Group total189,931253,633-25.1%-23.4%

Activity by quarter (variation at current exchange rates)

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20212020Var.20212020Var.
France51,51872,820-29.3%53,41253,503-0.2%
Europe (excluding France)20,03937,581-46.7%22,19416,904+31.3%
North America17,65740,272-56.2%17,72321,094-16.0%
Other countries1,9585,960-67.2%5,4305,500-1.3%
Group total91,172156,633-41.8%98,75997,000+1.8%

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20212020Var.20212020Var.
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines46,35261,722-24.9%47,64248,334-1.4%
OTC Specialties44,57194,619-52.9%50,61748,298+4.8%
Other249292-14.8%500368+36.0%
Group total91,172156,633-41.8%98,75997,000+1.8%

Change in revenue

In the second quarter:

  • Following a sharp 41.8% decline in the first quarter, revenues returned to growth of 1.8%.
  • Sales stabilized in France and rose sharply in Europe (particularly in Russia).
  • The decline in sales of non-proprietary medicines significantly slowed to 1.4%, essentially due to the basis for comparison.
  • Specialty sales rose 4.8%, thanks in particular to the marketing of new products, including the marketing of rapid Sars-Cov2 antigen tests using a nasal swab for self-testing.

Over the first half:

  • Total sales in the first half were down 25.1%, significantly impacted by the decline in the first quarter due to the delisting of homeopathic medicines in France and the global health crisis.
  • Sales of new products amounted to approximately €15 million.

Reorganization plan

In France, the reorganization plan began in January and is on schedule. Twelve preparation-distribution sites (of 27) closed during the first half and the Montrichard site will close at the end of the year.

Outlook

Given the sharp decline in revenues, the operating income in the first half, which is currently being consolidated, will result in a loss.

We expect to see a further decline in sales of non-proprietary medicines in the second half of the year following the delisting of homeopathic medicines in France. Specialty sales are forecasted to improve, although this will depend on the duration and extent of impacts of the health crisis. We expect to see a significant decline in revenues over the year.

Full-year operating income will benefit from the comparison effect of the reorganization in France provisioned in 2020, as well as initial savings generated by the reorganization and continued savings on operating expenses. It will also be boosted by the positive contribution of new product sales. We therefore expect to post positive annual operating income, although down versus 2020 given the drop in revenues in the first quarter.

We continue to do our utmost to preserve access to homeopathic medicines for all patients, and to develop homeopathy throughout the world.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: September 8, 2021: at market close, publication of 2021 half-year results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5qfkcpqk2bGmnFylJtpaWZjamdpmJKabpLHxmNrlpqacGlkymhlb5SbZnBhmGpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70351-gb_avis-financier_activite_s1-2021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
BOIRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.