San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Phizzle and GlassHouse Systems of Toronto today announced a managed service offering that provides a flexible way to automate cleanroom monitoring and enable remote, real-time operations of environmental equipment used in R&D and manufacturing cleanrooms by both large and small organizations.

Key Takeaways:

Phizzle and GlassHouse provide a flexible way to automate cleanroom monitoring

PaaS for remote monitoring of air quality in cleanrooms "shatters" price barrier for smaller operators and universities

The Cleanroom PaaS offers four benefits in an affordable model

Phizzle's EDGMaker is the only IoT solution to remotely operate and automate multi-vendor particle counters for scientific data applications. The EDGMaker software stack offers fully digitized testing and compliance processes to reduce labor, human error, and wasted batches in regulated manufacturing.



For over 26 years, GlassHouse Systems (GHS) has been designing, implementing and servicing the enterprise IT community with best in class mission-critical infrastructure and professional services. GHS offers fully managed IaaS, PaaS both in the cloud and on premise. GHS' clientele represent industry leaders across all major industries.

