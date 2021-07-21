Nicox provided a mid-year business update on 16 July and reported details on the progress of its key programmes. The company's lead internal programmes, NCX-470 and NCX-4251, continue to advance in their respective clinical trials. Top-line data from Mont Blanc, the first of two Phase III NCX-470 studies in glaucoma and ocular hypertension, is expected in Q222. Data from the second Phase III trial, Denali, are now expected in 2023 (versus Q422 previously), and we have revised our potential US launch timing estimate to H224 (vs H124 previously). Nicox recently completed final dosing and follow-up in the NCX-4251 Mississippi Phase IIb in acute blepharitis, an indication with no specific FDA-approved product to date. Top-line Mississippi data are expected in September 2021.

