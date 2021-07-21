DJ Kadimastem Patent for cell selection of beta cells to Treat and Potentially Cure Diabetes was Granted in Japan

Kadimastem Patent for cell selection of beta cells to Treat and Potentially Cure Diabetes was Granted in Japan

Ness Ziona, Israel | July 21, 2021

Cell therapy company Kadimastem Ltd (TASE: KDST) has received its patent approval from the Japanese Patent Office for IsletRx, the company's innovative treatment for diabetes. IsletRx comprises an expanded population of clinical grade pancreatic islet-like cluster (ILCs) cells, derived from human stem cells, that have the ability to secrete insulin when blood sugar is low and glucagon, a hormone secreted to prevent hypoglycemia, when blood sugar levels drop in response to varying sugar levels (glucose) in the blood. This particular function of IsletRX is similar to a "healthy" pancreas and functions to treat insulin-dependent diabetes, such as Type 1 diabetes also known as juvenile diabetes. The patent announced today protects Kadimastem's cell selection and enrichment technology, that enables it to identify and fortify the best cells in the expanded population. The patent also covers the use of the company's special production process, where it can remove cells that are not necessary or may impair the efficiency of the transplanted cells. These capabilities are important in achieving the maximum therapeutic effect for potential future insulin-dependent diabetic patients. In addition, this method of production and cell selection enables the ILCs to be transplanted using a variety of platforms, including very small devices that are more suitable and more convenient for patients. Kadimastem CEO Asaf Shiloni said, "Receiving the patent in Japan further strengthens our intellectual property position. The market, in Southeast Asia in general, and the Japanese market, are large and important for the company's future products. Registering the patent in Japan gives Kadimastem a much-welcomed priority status in this territory. We look forward to further developing business collaborations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry in Japan, both for our diabetes and ALS products." The Japanese market is one of the most significant markets for stem cell-derived cell therapies. In Japan, 7.9% of the population is diabetic and there are more than 2.7 million insulin-dependent diabetic patients. Treatment of these patients is currently estimated at USD 29 billion. Japan has strategic importance in the field of stem cell therapy, as it is one of the world's most prominent countries in promoting innovation and products in the field of cell therapy. In November 2014, the Japanese Parliament approved a special law to facilitate clinical trials in the field of cellular medicine, with the aim of expediting approvals of intracellular therapies and quickly bringing them to market. About Kadimastem: Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing and manufacturing "offthe-shelf", allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells. Kadimastem is focusing on two promising products, AstroRx® and IsletRX. AstroRx®, the Company's clinically advanced product, is an astrocyte cell therapy in clinical development as a treatment for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. IsletRx, is comprised of functional Stem Cell derived pancreatic islet cells intended to cure patients with insulin dependent diabetes. IsletRx demonstrated safety and efficacy in preclinical studies. Kadimastem was founded by Professor Michel Revel, CSO of the Company and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST). Contact Details
Asaf Shiloni
+972 73-797-1613
s.herzl@kadimastem.com

Company Website
https://www.kadimastem.com/ 