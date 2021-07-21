Anzeige
21.07.2021
Whittier Trust Names New Vice President and Portfolio Manager to Whittier Trust Company in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Whittier Trust Company is excited to congratulate Rebecca Cummins, who was recently promoted to Vice President, Portfolio Manager within the firm.

Rebecca started with Whittier Trust at the beginning of 2019 and has been an impactful member of the Investment Team. Rebecca works with high net worth families and their philanthropic foundations, investment portfolios that are individually tailored for each clients' unique circumstances. Rebecca's investment research is focused on the financial sector. She has had several media appearances on Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg TV, and Yahoo Finance TV, discussing views on the financial sector and opportunities in the current investment environment.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Rebecca was a senior fixed-income analyst at Thornburg Investment Management, where she researched and invested primarily in fixed-income securities. Prior to that, she was an investment strategies analyst with Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston, MA.

Rebecca earned her Bachelor's degree in English literature from Dartmouth College and her MBA from Cornell University. She holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a member of the CFA Society of Orange County.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 490 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

